David Gold reacts as West Ham United face Manchester City first next season

West Ham United kick off the 2019-2020 English Premier League season with a home clash against defending champions Manchester City on August 10.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side finished 2018-19 in tenth position, and are looking to finish in top-seven next season in order to qualify for European football.
A massive squad shakeup is already underway at the London Stadium, and with the new summer transfer deadline slated for August 8, the Chilean will really hope most of his transfer wishes come true before Pep Guardiola’s men come visiting.
West Ham co-chairman has reacted to the club facing City on the opening weekend of the new campaign thus:
The Premier League have confirmed that our first game of the season will at home against champions Manchester City and has been selected for live broadcast by BT Sport on Saturday, 10th August 2019 with a 12.30pm kick-off.
Carn’t wait. dg pic.twitter.com/hVkt3EsRIy
— David Gold (@davidgold) June 13, 2019
West Ham kicked off last season with four straight league losses, and will hope to start next campaign on a much brighter note.
City did the double over them in 2018-19 – a 4-0 win at the London Stadium in November and a 1-0 victory at the Etihad in February – and are favourites to repeat it next term.
However, the Hammers securing a win or draw on August 10 will be a perfect way to make a statement of intent, and given some on their home performances last term, anything is possible against City.
West Ham held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in February, handed Arsenal a 1-0 defeat in January, secured a 3-1 win at the expense of Manchester United in September while also holding Chelsea to a goalless draw in the same month.
They won nine league games at home, drew four and lost six, and a better home run next season, starting with securing a result against City, will definitely help boost their top-seven chances.