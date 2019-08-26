David Gold praises West Ham fans on Twitter

West Ham United secured their first victory of the season after winning 3-1 against Watford in the Premiership clash on Saturday at Vicarage Road.
Sebastien Haller, the club record-signing who arrived in a deal worth upto £45m from Eintracht Frankfurt in July, scored twice for the Hammers as they secured a morale-boosting away win.
After the match, West Ham chairman, David Gold, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He has particularly praised the away supporters, and hailed them as ‘awesome’.
The traveling fans were awesome today. Well done. dg
— David Gold (@davidgold) August 24, 2019
The French forward, who missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Brighton, opened his West Ham account with a tap-in. His second goal was brilliant, scoring acrobatically with an overhead kick from three yards after following up from a corner.
Earlier, Mark Noble’s third-minute penalty had set the tone for West Ham, while the likes of Manuel Lanzini and Michail Antonio were simply brilliant for Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
But it was all about Haller. His overall performance suggests that he has the ability to justify his price tag.
West Ham only managed 45% of possession during the game, but they registered 10 shots on target, according to BBC Sport.