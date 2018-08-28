David Gold hints West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell could play vs Wimbledon

West Ham chairman David Gold has given a clear hint on social networking site Twitter that Aaron Cresswell could be involved in the EFL Cup clash against Wimbledon.
The 28-year-old suffered an injury in the pre-season training and he is yet to feature under Manuel Pellegrini this season. However, he has returned to full training and Gold has revealed that he could be in contention to play in the Carabao Cup.
“Aaron Cresswell is in full training and could be in the squad to play Wimbledon on [Tuesday],” said Gold, via his personal Twitter account on Monday night.
Aaron Cresswell is in full training and could be in the squad to play Wimbledon on Tuesday not Wednesday well done to all of you that spotted the deliberate mistake dg ⚒⚒
— David Gold (@davidgold) August 27, 2018
Timely boost for the Hammers?
Cresswell is an experienced defender who has made 157 appearances across all competitions since joining West Ham from Ipswich in 2014.
However, his form over the last 12 months has been below par, and he has come under criticism from the Hammers fans from time to time.
His return to the side will be a welcome boost for Manuel Pellegrini who is still looking for his first win of the 2018-19 season.
The Hammers defence has been in tatters and Cresswell could bring the much-needed stability at the back.