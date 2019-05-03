David Gold claims West Ham have the strongest squad of players available for the Southampton clash

West Ham United host Southampton tomorrow in their 37th Premier League fixture of the campaign and last home game, and the club’s co-owner David Gold believes manager Manuel Pellegrini has been handed a massive boost for the clash.
He claimed through a tweet that the Chilean will have the strongest squad of players this season available to him for the clash, and has predicted a 2-1 victory for the Hammers.
Manuel Pellegrini will have the the strongest squad of players this season available to him for the match against Southampton.
Good luck Manuel. dg
“So we are agreed the score will be 2-1” pic.twitter.com/SlCHl87cEJ
— David Gold (@davidgold) May 3, 2019
Having been ravaged by injuries for the majority of the campaign, the West Ham squad now have enough quality depth with the likes of Manuel Lanzini, Samir Nasri and Aaron Cresswell, who all missed out on last weekend’s win at Tottenham Hotspur all available for selection for the Saints’ visit.
Andriy Yarmolenko and Andy Carroll remain unavailable for selection, while Winston Reid is still continuing his recovery.
While almost having a full house is a huge boost for Pellegrini, Gold’s claim that he has the strongest squad for a matchday squad this season might not be entirely true, as it is always about quality and not quantity.
Despite their injury woes, West Ham have secured some incredible results this term, getting victories at the expense of the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Spurs, while holding Chelsea and Liverpool to stalemates.
The Hammers will look to bow out on a high for the campaign, and victories against Southampton and Watford will represent a strong finish to the 2018-19 season.