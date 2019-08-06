David Gold brimming with confidence ahead of EPL curtain-raiser as he can’t wait for Manchester City clash

West Ham United will kick off their 2019-2020 English Premier League campaign with a clash against Manchester City on Saturday.
Manager Manuel Pellegrini will be hoping to get one over his former side, and his players have to be in perfect form to have a chance against the defending champions.
Pep Guardiola’s side blew West Ham away 4-1 a few weeks ago at the Premier League Asia Trophy, and did leave the London Stadium with the same scoreline the last time they visited.
However, the Hammers now have a better squad after bringing in Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals from Villarreal and French striker Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt.
They have also gotten over last term’s injuries that kept some of their best players out of action for most of the campaign.
As a result, West Ham will fancy their chances against Man. City, and co-owner David Gold is brimming with confidence ahead of weekend’s clash.
Here is how he replied a fan on Twitter when asked how was feeling ahead of City’s visit:
Can’t wait. dg https://t.co/7YpTEIzpyE
— David Gold (@davidgold) August 6, 2019
City started the campaign on an impressive note, sealing the F.A Community Shield at Liverpool’s expense on Sunday, and they will be looking to make a statement of intent against West Ham.
A fiery clash awaits, and securing even a draw will be huge for the Hammers.