David de Gea expected to sign a new deal with Manchester United

Manchester United are hoping to agree on a new deal with David de Gea.
The Spaniard has been one of the best players at the club for a while now and the Red Devils want to reward him with a bumper new deal. The new deal will keep him at the club until the summer of 2023.
Manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that talks are ongoing right now and he expects to hear the good news soon.
He said: “I don’t belong in the process of discussing deals with the players and negotiations with agents. I never did that, it’s something that I don’t even like to do. I would be a bad negotiator; I would give everything to the players! So I don’t belong to that. I just know that everything is in movement and hopefully sooner than later we’ll have good news.”
According to Sun, the player is holding out for wages of around £350,000 a week.
The 27-year-old is arguably the best keeper in Europe right now and losing him is simply not an option for United. Therefore, the Premier League giants are likely to accept his demands sooner rather than later.
Also, based on his performances, De Gea deserves to earn as much as Pogba and Sanchez.
Long-term admirers Real Madrid have recently signed Courtois from Chelsea and therefore the Spaniard is no longer a target for Los Blancos. Therefore, De Gea is expected to commit his future to the club soon.