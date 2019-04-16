David Brooks would be a superb signing for Newcastle United

Mike Ashley finally broke the image of being a parsimonious owner by splashing £20 million – Newcastle United’s record signing – on Miguel Almiron during the January transfer window.
With the Magpies having comfortably steered clear of relegation threat, they can plan now for the future ahead. And it seems Ashley has mega plans lined up, with the Daily Star reporting the Tyneside club are planning an ambitious approach to sign David Brooks from Bournemouth.
The 21-year-old has been a revelation at South coast since making the move from Sheffield United last year. With seven goals and five assists in the Premier League, he is one of the contenders for the Young player of the Year award.
Needless to say, under the guidance of a Champions League winning manager in Rafael Benitez (provided he stays), Brooks can take his game to the next level.
However, targeting the prey is one thing, and capturing it is another. First, there is no inkling as to whether young Brooks, who is settling down at his new club, would be willing to move. And likewise, whether Bournemouth, who are above Newcastle in the Premier League would be keen to part ways with the prodigy.
But most importantly, do Newcastle have the ambition to sign a young talent who would cost at least £20 million, if not more? Star actually has kept the fan base excited with another additional adage – Newcastle could move for Brook’s in-form teammate Ryan Fraser as well.
There is a big difference between ambition and day-dreaming and surely Newcastle fans know that. Don’t they?