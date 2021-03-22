David Alaba turns down Chelsea and PSG as he seeks La Liga move

David Alaba has rejected a move to Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, reports Sky Germany.

Alaba has been a regular at Bayern Munich for the best part of the last decade, making 421 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians.





During that time, he has won nine Bundesliga titles, six DFB Pokals, and two Champions Leagues.

However, the Austrian looks nailed on to depart the Allianz Arena this summer on a free transfer, having rejected a new contract. This has got several of Europe’s top clubs keeping an eye on the situation, hoping to bring in one of the world’s best defenders for cheap.

Two clubs who were looking at the defender were Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. However, Sky Germany are claiming that he has said no to both sides, as he holds out hope of transferring to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Chelsea have looked rock-solid defensively since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel. Despite this, they may be in the hunt for a new centre-back, especially considering that Thiago Silva is now 36.

PSG are also eyeing up a new central defender. Their current options include Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, and Abdou Diallo.

They will have to look elsewhere for defenders as Alaba seeks a move to Spain.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be his preferred destination. Los Blancos may need a defender in the summer, with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Eder Militao all heavily linked with moves away from the Bernabeu. This would leave Nacho Fernandez as their only centre-back.

Meanwhile, a Barcelona move may depend on the futures of Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti. Lenglet’s performances have dipped in recent months, while Umtiti is viewed as deadwood at the Camp Nou.

Newly elected president Joan Laporta has made Alaba one of his main targets, along with Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland. However, their current financial situation may make this impossible.

