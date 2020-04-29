Darren Bent tips Newcastle to move for Wilfried Zaha

Darren Bent has urged Newcastle to tempt Wilfried Zaha once the takeover process is complete.
The Magpies have been linked with a few big-money signings already and Bent reckons that they might be able to convince the Palace winger if they offer him considerable wages.
He said to Football Insider: “I know a lot of guys think Newcastle is so far north but it’s an excellent place to live. Great place, nice restaurants, lively nightlife, it’s bubbly and it’s passionate. If they can go and get someone like Wilfried Zaha, that would be tempting. Money talks, we know that. He’s on what, £100,000-a-week now? If Newcastle offer him more, you’re not asking him to move to Mars!”
Zaha is very highly rated at Crystal Palace and the Eagles will not want to lose him. Furthermore, he plays in a similar role to that of Saint-Maximin and it would be tough to accommodate both in the lineup.
The former Manchester United player is currently on £130,000 a week and Newcastle would have to make him their highest paid in order to stand any chance of convincing him.
They are better off investing in a more talented and younger player.
Zaha has been outstanding for Palace but he wouldn’t be a value for money signing at all.
The new owners might look to bring in a marquee signing for Newcastle this summer but they will have to aim higher than the 27-year-old.
It will be interesting to see who they bring in to improve Newcastle’s attack this summer. The Magpies have been poor going forward this season and that needs to change before the start of the next season.