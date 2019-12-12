Darren Fletcher comments on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen

Former Manchester United midfielder turned football pundit Darren Fletcher has said that Christian Eriksen has fallen out of love at Tottenham Hotspur.
The Danish international made his first start under Jose Mourinho at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday against Bayern Munich, and he was very disappointing.
The 27-year-old played the full 90 minutes and failed to impress as Spurs suffered a 3-1 defeat against the German giants.
Fletcher feels that Eriksen doesn’t want to be at Spurs, while former Tottenham striker Peter Crouch also criticised the Danish midfielder.
“Christian Eriksen has fallen out of love with the club. He obviously doesn’t want to be there,” said Fletcher on BBC Radio 5 Live.
Eriksen has only a few months left on his contract at Spurs and has previously stated his ambition to leave the club in search of a new challenge.
Spurs have tried their best to persuade him to stay at the club, and have even offered him lucrative deals. However, Eriksen seems hellbent on moving on, and has rejected all contract offers from the club.
It is increasingly likely that he will be sold in the January transfer window, as Spurs will not risk losing him for free in the summer.