Darren Bent urges Tottenham Hotspur to sign Southampton striker Danny Ings as Harry Kane’s temporary replacement

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt a huge blow with Harry Kane set to spend some time on the injury sidelines after sustaining a tear in his left hamstring in the New Year’s day loss at Southampton.
Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho could look to bring in another striker before the end of the January transfer window, and former club striker Darren Bent has urged Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to go after Southampton star Danny Ings.
The former Burnley and Liverpool striker has 13 league goals to his name in 17 starts this term, including the one that downed Spurs at Saint Mary’s.
“If Spurs can go and get Danny Ings, and say he scores five or six goals before Harry Kane gets back, I don’t think automatically Kane walks back into the team. Because you getting the best out of someone, you are winning games now, you got someone sticking the ball into the back of the net. I know Kane is one of the world best, but he will have to be patient. How can you change the whole dynamics of the team,they are doing well, pushing up the league, to accommodate someone who despite being a world class striker may not be 100% fit. I think for me, that’s a perfect fit, if Daniel Levy were to seriously go and get Danny Ings, that would be a great signing,” Bent told talkSPORTS.
Ings scored seven league goals in 24 games for Southampton last term, but he is finally establishing himself as a Premier League hitman after ending the 2013-14 Championship season with 21 goals in 40 games for Burnley.
Injuries stopped the 27-year-old from excelling at Liverpool as he was only limited to 14 league games in three seasons.
However, he is proving his worth, and Tottenham need such a quality hitman at the moment with no reliable striking option currently available.
There is no guarantee that the injury-prone Kane will stay fit for the remainder of the campaign when he returns, and Spurs’ top-four chances could be determined by how they fare in the transfer market in the coming days.