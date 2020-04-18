Darren Bent backs Tottenham Hotspur to sign Norwich City right-back Max Aarons

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes Tottenham Hotspur should land the signature of Max Aarons from Norwich City when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season.
Aarons was one of the leading performers for the Canaries in their title-winning Championship campaign last term, where he registered two goals and six assists from the right-back spot.
He has contributed just the solitary assist from 27 appearances in the top-flight this season but has still impressed with his tackling, aerial ability and dribbling skills.
A recent report from Football Insider revealed that Spurs have identified Aarons as their top summer target and Bent has backed his former club to secure the services of the highly-rated full-back.
“I really like him, Max Aarons. I really, really like him,” The former Spurs striker said.
“I watched him a lot in the Championship, and he’s taken a major step up to the Premier League and done very, very well. If Norwich do go down, which looks like it might happen, I think he’ll be out the door.
“I think he’d be a great signing for Spurs. They struggled, in some respects, to replace Kyle Walker. They’ve got Serge Aurier but he’s really struggled at times. They’ve been had to play Moussa Sissoko back there.
“So for me, I think he’d be a good signing.”
Serge Aurier has been the regular right-back choice for Spurs this season but the Ivory Coast international has been inconsistent with his displays through the course of the campaign.
In Aarons, the north London side will have a right-back, who can stay put for the long-term. He is definitely better going forward and should improve on his defending with experience.
The 20-year-old has more than four years remaining on his existing contract with the Canaries. Daniel Farke’s side should, however, consider his sale, if they are relegated from the Premier League this season.
