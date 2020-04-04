Darren Bent urges Newcastle to sign Alfredo Morelos

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent thinks Alfredo Morelos would be a good signing for Newcastle.
He said to Football Insider: “I think the Morelos one would be quite exciting, I think the Newcastle fans would absolutely love him.
“He’s like a real character and if he can score the goals as well… They’ve had Andy Carroll who had problems, Joey Barton who had his problems – they’ve had players who have had one or two issues off the field but have still produced the goods.
“I think he’d be a good fit.”
The Magpies need to bring in a quality goalscorer at the end of this season and the Rangers forward could be up for grabs.
He has proven his quality in the Scottish League and in Europe and there is no doubt that he would be a quality option for Steve Bruce.
The likes of Joelinton have not lived up to the expectations so far and Bruce needs to invest in a proven striker. Morelos’ numbers speak for themselves. He has bagged 29 goals so far this season and he managed to score 30 last year.
The 23-year-old is still very young and he will only get better with experience.
Morelos is ready to make the step up in his career and Newcastle would be ideal for him as well. He could play week in week out in the Premier League and if he manages to fulfill his potential, he will have the chance to move on to a top European club in future.
Having said that, the striker will have to sort out his temperament issues. He cannot afford to be as aggressive in the Premier League and keep costing his side as he has done at Rangers.
It will be interesting to see if Newcastle make their move for the Colombian this summer.
Rangers will demand a premium for their prized asset and Mike Ashley will have to back his manager in order to get the deal over the line.