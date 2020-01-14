Darren Bent urges Aston Villa to sign Benteke

Former Aston Villa striker Darren Bent has urged the club to re-sign Christian Benteke this month.
The Belgian is expected to leave Crystal Palace and Bent believes that the 29-year-old could be the man to solve Dean Smith’s goalscoring problems.
Bent said to talkSPORT on Monday (via HITC): “There is speculation about Benteke and I think that, for me, is the perfect one to go for. I know he’s had a bit of a tough time at Crystal Palace. But I think the Aston Villa fans will get the best out of him, because they absolutely idolised him – he was the best thing ever when he was there. I think if he goes there and he feels that love again, he can start scoring.”
Benteke was a star during his time at Villa but a lot has changed since then. He is not the same player anymore. The Belgian is out of form and he is lacking in confidence right now.
If he manages to regain his confidence and form, he could prove to be a game-changer but right now the transfer would be a gamble.
Benteke has scored just 4 goals for Palace since the start of the 2017/18 season.
Villa have been linked with Eddie Nketiah as well but Bent claims that the Arsenal youngster might not be able to make an immediate impact.
It will be interesting to see who comes in to replace the injured Wesley Moraes.
The Brazilian has been ruled out of the season and Aston Villa must look to bring in a goalscorer if they want to stay in the Premier League next season.
The newly-promoted side are in a precarious position in the table and they cannot afford to take risks right now.