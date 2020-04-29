Darren Bent thinks Matty Cash would be a good signing for Leeds

Darren Bent believes that Matty Cash would be a good signing for Leeds United if they can get promoted.
The 22-year-old has done well for Nottingham Forest and Bent thinks he would suit Marcelo Bielsa’s side. He also added that the Whites are likely to move for him if they can secure promotion.
He said to Football Insider: “He’s got a great work rate, he’s got good quality and he does seem like a Bielsa-type player with the way that he plays. He’s certainly an option for them, I’m sure if Leeds go up they’ll be in for him, there’s going to be other Premier League clubs who will there to try and steal him as well.”
Cash has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest for a while now and it will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.
Previously, West Ham were keen on the player.
Leeds could use someone like him in their lineup and it will be interesting to see if they make their move for him.
Bielsa must look to add more depth to his side once the promotion is secured.
Leeds cannot hope to cope in the Premier League with a thin squad. Cash would be a sensible signing for them. He has the quality to make the step up to the Premier League.
The Whites are in a great position to return to the Premier League next season and it remains to be seen whether football returns in the coming weeks.
Currently, English football is on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic and Leeds will be hoping that season isn’t declared null and void.