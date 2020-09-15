Darren Bent reacts to Jack Grealish contract news

Darren Bent has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Jack Grealish signing a new contract with Aston Villa.

As announced on Villa’s official website today, Grealish has signed a new deal with the Premier League club.





The 25-year-old – who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger – has put pen to paper on a new contract and will stay at Villa Park until 2015 at least.

Former Villa striker Bent has given his take on the news on Twitter, and has asked whether Grealish wants to stay at the Villans or whether no club came calling for him.

Huge news for @AVFCOfficial with jack signing a new contract, does that mean there were no real takers for him or that he’s totally committed too Villa ? — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) September 15, 2020

Huge boost for Aston Villa

Grealish is arguably the best player on the books of Villa at the moment, and the 25-year-old staying at Villa Park is massive for the club.

The England international has been at Villa his entire professional club football career so far and is also a fan of the club.

The Villans could end up fighting for survival in the Premier League this season again, and Grealish will be a key player in Dean Smith’s side.

Grealish scored eight goals and provided six assists in 36 Premier League matches for Villa last season, according to WhoScored.