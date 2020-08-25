Darren Bent reacts as Aston Villa star Jack Grealish misses out on England squad

Aston Villa midfielder and skipper Jack Grealish has missed out on Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

Here is your first #ThreeLions squad of the year! 🙌 Gareth Southgate has named a 24-man squad for next month’s #NationsLeague games against Iceland and Denmark. — England (@England) August 25, 2020

The Three Lions will kick off their Nations League campaign with games against Iceland and Denmark next month, and while there are some new names on the list, there is no place for Villa’s most important player in the 24-man squad, and the club’s former striker Darren Bent has reacted thus to the omission:





Not sure what else @JackGrealish has to do to at least get a call up? What do we think it is? Does it come down to trust ? — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) August 25, 2020

The 24-year-old helped Villa secure Premier League safety last season, scoring eight goals and assisting six others in 36 games.

Grealish was nominated for the EPL Young Player of the Season award as a result, but he clearly didn’t do enough to impress Southgate.

Villa will be playing the 2020-21 season in the top-flight after escaping relegation by a point, and they have the midfielder to thank for it.

Grealish will hope to play for England at the European Championships next summer, and the President of the F.A Prince William was hoping that the Villa star would get a call-up sooner rather than later, and he will be surprised that it didn’t happen this time around having questioned Southgate last month.

“I’ve given Gareth a nudge to say, ‘Why isn’t Jack Grealish in the England squad?,” William said on BBC 5 Live Sport.