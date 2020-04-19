Darren Bent fancies Tanguy Ndombele to join Barcelona

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has fancied midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to make the move to Barcelona, having struggled to establish himself with Tottenham Hotspur this season.
The France international joined Spurs in a club-record deal from Lyon last summer and there was plenty of excitement among the fans, judging by his success in the French Ligue 1.
However, he has struggled to replicate the same with the north London outfit and has been restricted to only 12 league starts due to injuries, fitness issues and his average form.
As a result, there have been doubts over his future with the club and a recent report from L’Equipe claimed that Barcelona could make a possible approach for his services this summer.
Speaking recently to Football Insider, Bent described Ndombele as a ‘very good player’ but believes he has not been able to adjust to the demands of the Premier League.
He added that the Blaugrana could be an ideal destination for the 23-year-old, considering the gameplay in La Liga won’t be as intense as in the English top-flight.
“I think Ndombele is a very good player but clearly something’s not right there. For whatever reason he doesn’t seem fit enough, he fades in and out of games, he just doesn’t have the impact on games that I’m sure Spurs fans were expecting,” He told.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if someone like Barcelona came in because a team like Barcelona always has possession of the ball, it’s not as frantic as the Premier League and he has got the ability.
“On the ball, he’s powerful, he can go past people, he can dribble – there’s so much he can do but for whatever reason at Spurs he cannot find his feet.”
Ndombele has played in the defensive and central midfield positions for Spurs this term and he has contributed a tally of two goals and four assists across all competitions.
The goal in the Premier League opener against Aston Villa has been the highlight moment of his Spurs career but he has thereafter remained inconsistent with the displays, having failed to cement a regular starting role.
The former Les Gones man has failed to play through the entire 90 minutes in any competition since the 2-2 Premier League draw against Norwich City before the turn of the year.
