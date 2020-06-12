Darren Bent claims Chelsea’s Werner signing could help Tottenham

Former Tottenham striker and pundit Darren Bent has now explained how Chelsea’s decision to sign Timo Werner will benefit Spurs.

As per Bent, the prices are more reasonable now due to the Coronavirus crisis and clubs will not be able to demand exorbitant fees for their players.





Getting a player of Werner’s caliber for £53m is proof that the market is likely to be more affordable and that will help Spurs sign their own targets.

He said to Football Insider: “Everyone’s going to be thinking about transfers but when you look that Chelsea have been able to nip in and get Werner for around £50million, I do think this whole pandemic and period is going to bring transfers back down to earth.

“I think we were seeing way too high a price paid for players that quite frankly weren’t worth it for that amount of money.

“They will have their eye on transfer targets and signings they want to make but I think they’ll have more chance now of actually making these transfers happen, rather than someone quoting you an absolutely stupid price that you’re never going to pay.

“I think everyone in this period has been forced to look at things more logically and more open-minded within the fact that there’s not going to be the amount of money spent as in previous seasons.”

The Londoners have a tight budget this summer after facing huge losses due to the current health crisis.

Mourinho might have to deal in loans and free agents this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs manage to sign their targets and strengthen their squad sufficiently.

Tottenham will need to improve on some of their current options if they are to challenge for the Premier League title.

They will need to improve their defence and central midfield. Also, the Londoners must look to bring in a quality back up for Harry Kane.

Tottenham are currently 8th in the Premier League table and it will be interesting to see if they can get close to the top four spots.

There is a high chance Jose Mourinho’s men could miss out on Champions League football next season.