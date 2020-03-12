Darren Bent admits he was wrong about Leeds United’s Barry Douglas

Darren Bent has admitted to Football Insider that he did not expect Barry Douglas to struggle at Leeds United.
The former Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur striker, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has said that he expected the left-back to be a star at Leeds.
Bent told Football Insider about Douglas: “It’s not great what’s gone on there. I fully expected him to go to Leeds and be a top, top player but for whatever reason it’s not really happened for him. Why? I couldn’t tell you why but unfortunately these things happen.”
Stats
Douglas joined Leeds from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2018 for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £3 million.
According to WhoScored, the Scotland international made 21 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship for the West Yorkshire outfit during the 2018-19 campaign, providing five assists in the process.
The left-back has had injury issues this season, and he has managed just four starts and only seven substitute appearances in the league for the Whites, according to WhoScored.
A recent report in Football Insider claimed that Leeds are willing to listen to offers for Douglas in the summer transfer window.
Leeds United stay
Things have not been gone according to plan for Douglas at Leeds, but the former Wolves star – who can also operate as a left wing-back, is a very good player who can be an asset for Leeds.
A fit Douglas on the substitutes’ bench is a good option to have, and Leeds should seriously consider keeping him at the club next season as well.