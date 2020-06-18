Darragh MacAnthony’s response when asked to buy Newcastle United

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has responded to a Newcastle United fan on Twitter about buying the Magpies.

MacAnthony is the supremo of Peterborough in League One, while Newcastle are an established club in the Premier League.

A fan of the Magpies has urged MacAnthony to buy Newcastle, and he has responded.

As reported by The Telegraph, the Premier League is currently conducting its owners’ and directors’ test on the proposed takeover bid from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

If A. I didn't currently own a club and B. Had a spare £350 mill hanging about…im in 🙂 https://t.co/0weWJs5nkH — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) June 18, 2020

Back in action

Newcastle will return to action on Sunday when they take on Sheffield United at St. James’ Park in the Premier League.

Steve Bruce’s side are 13th in the league table at the moment with 35 points from 29 matches.

The Magpies are eight points above the relegation zone, and they are still not safe from the dreaded drop to the Championship.

However, given the struggles of sides such as Norwich City, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and West Ham United among others, it is hard to see Newcastle slip down into the bottom three in the final games of the season.

If the proposed takeover goes through, then the Newcastle fans can look forward to the club progressing in the coming years.