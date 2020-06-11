Darragh MacAnthony suggests Newcastle United made transfer mistake on Ivan Toney

Darragh MacAnthony has suggested that Newcastle United should not have sold Ivan Toney to Peterborough United, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

MacAnthony has also said that the Magpies should not have sold the 24-year-old to his club, suggesting that the Premier League club made a mistake in their decision to severe ties with the Englishman.

According to The Chronicle, the Posh paid Newcastle £650,000 in transfer fee to secure the services of Toney in the summer of 2018.

The Scottish Sun quotes MacAnthony as saying about Toney: “I can envisage he will probably go to the top two or three Championship clubs if not the bottom ten Premier League clubs.

“I think some of the Premier League clubs won’t do as much international shopping and might go domestic, and Ivan’s physicality is suited to playing at the highest level.

“He’s got physicality, pace and character – Newcastle should probably never have sold him to us. But we spent a lot of money buying him.

“He’s been the best player in League One this season, hopefully he will get his golden boot.”

Scoring goals for fun



According to Transfermarkt.co.uk, Toney scored 24 goals and provided six assists in 32 League One appearances for Peterborough this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 24-year-old striker scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 44 League One games for the Posh, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

Peterborough United exit inevitable

Given how Toney has been brilliant in League One and Peterborough failing to clinch promotion to the Championship, it does seem inevitable that the striker will leave for a club in the higher leagues in England in the summer transfer window.