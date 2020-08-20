Darragh MacAnthony says Leeds United should go for Ivan Toney

Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has said on Twitter that Leeds United should be in the running to sign Ivan Toney.

MacAnthony has said that Leeds, who are preparing for their first season back in the Premier League after 16 years, are not in for the former Newcastle United striker.





The 24-year-old is a player in demand, with The Daily Record reporting earlier this month that Celtic, Queens Park Rangers and Brighton and Hove Albion are interested in the striker.

Toney himself told Sky Sports this week that he wants a new challenge, adding that he would like to play in the Premier League.

No Tom but should be 😀. Have a great season pal https://t.co/z0hs3nXajU — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) August 20, 2020

Should Leeds United make a move for Ivan Toney?

Toney is one of the best strikers in the lower leagues in England, and there is no doubt that the 24-year-old is ready for the next challenge in his career.

However, it would be a risk for Leeds to take a player from League One and play him in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old could not really make an impact when he was at Newcastle, and since Patrick Bamford is only senior striker in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, the Whites cannot take that risk.