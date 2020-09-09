Darragh MacAnthony comments on Aston Villa newboy Ollie Watkins

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has suggested on Twitter that Ollie Watkins could prove to be a bargain signing for Aston Villa.

Villa have signed Watkins from Championship club Brentford in the summer transfer window.





According to BBC Sport, the Villans have paid the Bees an initial transfer fee of £28 million, and that it could reach £33 million.

Peterborough chairman MacAnthony has raved about Watkins, who can play as a forward or as an attacking midfielder, and he believes that the 24-year-old coud prove to be a bargain for the Villans.

even you have to agree the fee is a tad ridiculous though 😂😂 — alex gress (@alexgress) September 8, 2020

Seriously? How can anyone justify paying 28M for any striker that isn’t proven in the premier league or top European league? He’s good but not 28M good IMO — Stuart Gibson (@Sgibson_1) September 9, 2020

Any club with £200 million reasons to retain their prem status if said player scores the goals to help them. Striker market always an expensive one for player wanted by multiple clubs. Time will tell if its £28 mill well spent :). I think yes. https://t.co/aFyUhTE0tJ — Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) September 9, 2020

Is Ollie Watkins a good signing for Aston Villa?

Watkins was deployed as a striker last season, and the 24-year-old was superb in that role for Brentford.

The Englishman scored 26 goals in the Championship last season, according to WhoScored, as the London club reached the playoff final.

Villa manager Dean Smith worked with Watkins at Brentford, and he will know how to get the best out of the attacker.

Wesley is injured at the moment, and Villa needed to sign a striker who would score the goals needed to keep the team in the Premier League beyond next season.

The Villans narrowly escaped the drop to the Championship at the end of last season.