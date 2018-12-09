Darmian would be a superb signing for Fulham

Fulham should look to sign the Manchester United full back Matteo Darmian.
The 29-year-old is currently out of favour at Old Trafford and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first team football.
Fulham could provide him with the ideal opportunity. Also, working with a top manager like Claudio Ranieri could help him rediscover his form.
The Londoners are in need of defensive additions and Darmian would be superb for them. Since the departure of Fredericks, they have struggled at right back and the Manchester United man would be the ideal signing.
He is unwanted at Old Trafford and therefore it won’t be too hard to convince Manchester United to sell. It will come down to the player in the end.
Also, he is unlikely to cost a lot and Fulham could use a bargain right now.
Earlier in the week, Darmian was linked with a move to Fulham. The report claimed that the player prefers a return to Italy.
It will be interesting to see if Ranieri can pull off a masterstroke and convince the right back to join his side.