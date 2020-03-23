Darius Vassell urges Jack Grealish to leave Aston Villa

Former Aston Villa star Darius Vassell has urged Jack Grealish to leave the club at the end of this season.
The former Premier League player reckons that it is only a matter of time before the midfielder moves on. Grealish has been in fine form this season and the top teams will be tempted to sign him.
Vassell also added that it wouldn’t be right to hold him back at this stage of his career. Grealish will only get better with better players around him. So unless the Villa owners can invest big money into the squad, the 24-year-old should move on.
He said (quoted by Birmingham Mail): “I always get asked about Jack Grealish’s situation. I want him to stay through supporting Villa – he’s one of our own. But he’s so good now, where could he end up if he went to a better team with better players? Is it right to hold him back? If you look at history, you’ve got Gareth Barry and James Milner who left for City. Top quality players went on to bigger and better things. So I think it’s a matter of time with Jack. He’s so good, how can other teams not be tempted to come in and steal him? I don’t like saying it but he’s got to go at some point. Unless Villa get new owners and are buying the best players, go and get the most for your career. I don’t think Villa fans would blame him – he’s played his heart out and done brilliantly. You never know, one day it wouldn’t surprise me if he came back.”
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer. Grealish has been linked with Premier League giants like Manchester United in the recent months.
He has seven goals and six assists to his name so far this season and there is no doubt that he is ready to make the step up. Grealish is good enough to play for teams in the Champions League.
The 24-year-old has carried Aston Villa so far this season and nobody could blame him if he decided to try out a new challenge at this stage of his career.
Aston Villa are currently in the relegation battle and they will have to beat the drop if they are to have any chance of keeping players like Grealish and McGinn at the club next season.
Both players have been excellent this season and they are too good for the Championship.