Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Danny Ward sends out a message after Leicester win, fans react

Danny Ward sends out a message after Leicester win, fans react

26 September, 2018 English League Cup, English Premier League, Leicester, Transfer News & Rumours, Wolves


Leicester City secured a thrilling win over Wolves in the Carabao Cup last night.

Summer signing Danny Ward produced a stunning display in goal and helped his side win on penalties. He saved three penalties for his side.

The former Liverpool player will be hoping to cement his place in the starting lineup after the display last night and it will be interesting to see who Puel picks next time out.

Schmeichel is the number one keeper at the club and his experience makes him a better option right now.

Ward sent out a tweet after the game hailing the team’s performance. Leicester City fans responded to Ward on Twitter with several positive messages.

His tweet read:

 

The player will be delighted with the reaction from the fans and his teammates and he will be looking to improve as the season progresses.

He has the talent to start for a Premier League side and if he keeps performing at this level, he will be able to challenge Schmeichel for the starting berth.

Here are some of the reactions to Ward’s tweet.

Derby County fans react to Harry Wilson's performance vs Man Utd
Adrian wants to impress Manuel Pellegrini with Macclesfield opportunity

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com