Danny Simpson would be a good signing for Fulham

Fulham should look to sign Danny Simpson in January.
The Leicester City defender is out of contract at the end of this season and therefore the Foxes could look to cash in on him next month.
Ranieri has worked with the defender before and he is keen on a reunion if recent reports are to be believed.
Simpson has won the Premier League under Ranieri and he might jump at the chance to play for him once again.
Fulham need to improve their defender if they want to beat the drop this season and Simpson would be a quality signing.
Danny Simpson has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he would transform Fulham’s backline with his quality and experience.
Ranieri must convince Fulham to fund the move for the Leicester City player as it could prove vital at the end of the season.
Simpson, who is on £45k-per-week knows Ranieri’s methods and he is familiar with the league. The 31 year old could make an immediate impact for the Cottagers during the second half of the season.