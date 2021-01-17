Report: West Brom desperate to sign Tottenham defender Danny Rose

According to reports from The Sun, West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is ‘desperate’ to sign Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur this month.

The 29-times capped England international is not in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans. He is without a squad number, and is likely to end his 13-year association with the north London club this month.





The report claims that Rose has ‘knuckled down in training’ and played in several Under-23 fixtures for Spurs in order to keep himself fit.

The 30-year-old has a contract at the club till the end of the season and could be cancelled by mutual consent.

The Baggies are looking to add more depth and quality in defence and Allardyce has earmarked Rose as a potential option. They may have to offload Kieran Gibbs to make room for his potential arrival.

However, Rose has got plenty of admirers. Newcastle United are interested in him, while Spanish and German top-flight clubs are keen to secure his signature as well. And the left-back wants to move abroad to resurrect his career.

Sportslens View

Rose has got no future at Spurs, and he should leave in January.

West Brom are 19th in the Premier League table and are fighting for survival. Rose would be a very good signing for them given his quality and wealth of experience.

A move to Hawthorns could come with a lot of risks as well. If the Baggies go down, Rose will have to play in the Championship or he may have to seek an option elsewhere.

It seems, Rose has got plenty of options, and he is waiting for the right club to make his next move.