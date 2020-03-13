Danny Rose says Newcastle manager Steve Bruce expects more from him

Newcastle defender Danny Rose has revealed that he will have to improve his performances.
The on-loan defender hasn’t been at his best since moving to the club and he claims that the manager expects a lot from him.
Speaking to BBC, he said: “I feel great that I’m getting a run of games (but) I still don’t feel as if I’m playing to my potential. I expect a lot more from myself, I know the manager expects a lot more from me.”
Rose is one of the best left backs in the country when on form and it is no surprise that Steve Bruce expects more from him. He could have been a game-changer for Newcastle. So far, he has been a liability for them.
It will be interesting to see if he can regain his form and confidence this season.
For now, the Premier League games are suspended because of the Coronavirus concerns and the games could resume next month if all goes all.
Newcastle have a good chance of finishing in the top half if they can finish their season strongly. Rose could still make a big difference for them and it will be interesting to see how he does.
The English defender is unwanted at Spurs and he will need a permanent move this summer. If he manages to impress at Newcastle, they might just decide to sign him on a permanent deal.