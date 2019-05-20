Danny Rose reveals Mauricio Pochettino promised to make him an England international

Tottenham Hotspur have reached their first ever Champions League final after a brilliant European campaign, and the North London side will be hoping to beat Liverpool to the top prize when both sides clash on June 1.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino is yet to win a trophy since his arrival at Spurs in the summer of 2014, but his ability to improve players and challenge the bigwigs on a very little budget has earned him plaudits across Europe and beyond.
Tottenham left-back Danny Rose believes the Argentine fully deserves all the accolades he has been getting, and has praised him for fulfilling his promise to make him an England international.
“He is a very likable person, he’s very calm, even when we’re losing. Only been one or two times he’s ever raised his voice at half-time. He’s very calm, he’s very likable, he’s very approachable,” the 28-year-old told talkSPORT.
“I can’t speak highly enough about him and what he has done for my career at Tottenham.
“He’s changed me as a player, he made me a promise that he would make me an England player and he did that. He fully deserves all the accolades he gets.”
Rose was signed by Spurs in 2007, but didn’t make his debut until three years later.
The 28-year-old became a first-team regular in 2014, and has since improved significantly, making the PFA Team of the Year in 2016 and 2017, and is now widely regarded as one of the best left-backs on the planet.
Rose was called up to the Three Lions the same year Pochettino arrived at North London, but didn’t make his debut until two years later and has gone on to earn 26 caps.
He has since established himself as the undisputed starter for both club and country, with only injuries stopping him from being a regular face in the Argentine’s lineup.