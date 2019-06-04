Blog Columns Site News Danny Rose ready to stay at Tottenham, fans react

Danny Rose ready to stay at Tottenham, fans react

4 June, 2019 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham defender Danny Rose is keen on remaining at the club beyond this summer.

The player was linked with a move away but Independent is reporting that Rose wants to stay now.

The 28-year-old England international is a quality left back and his decision to stay is certainly a major boost for Pochettino and the fans.

Tottenham have two reliable left backs in Rose and Davies now. If they manage to sign a good right back, their defence will be sorted for the foreseeable future.

The Londoners made it to the final of the Champions League without any investment this past season and if they want to keep fighting for the top honours, they will have to hold on to players like Rose.

Despite losing the final, Rose managed to impress for Tottenham. He will be determined to continue his good form next season as well.

Some of the Tottenham fans seem delighted with his decision to stay at the club and they have reacted to the report on social media.

Here are some of the tweets from earlier.

Report: Celtic leading the race to sign Dylan Crowe
Aston Villa fans react to links with Neil Etheridge

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com