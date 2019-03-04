Danny Rose opens up about Pochettino’s inspirational half time speech

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has revealed that Mauricio Pochettino delivered one of the best half time team talks he has ever heard against Arsenal.
The Gunners were 1-0 up at half time and Rose believes that Pochettino’s inspirational team talk helped them get back in the game.
He said to Daily Mirror: “The manager said some things at half-time and that was the turning point because he’s usually really calm and collected. He normally talks to us at half-time. This time it was like he was really sending us to war. That was one of the best things I’ve witnessed in football, his half-time team-talk. It’s one of the best team-talks I’ve been involved in since I’ve been playing football. He normally talks, he’s really calm — as you’ve all seen, he’s calm on the sidelines… apart from after Burnley! — but this time he was really passionate. I felt as if I was going into war after the team-talk that he gave.”
Harry Kane scored the equaliser for Tottenham in the second half. However, they were lucky to escape with a draw. Aubameyang missed an injury-time penalty for the visitors.
Rose believes that the rallying cry from Pochettino might just be the turning point of Tottenham’s stuttering season.
The Londoners crashed out of the title race after dropping eight points against Burnley, Chelsea and Arsenal in three consecutive games.
It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back and finish in the top three now. Their top four rivals are close behind and Spurs cannot afford any more slip-ups between now and the end of the season.