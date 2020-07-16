Danny Rose keen on signing for Newcastle permanently

Tottenham defender Danny Rose is expected to join Newcastle permanently at the end of this season.

The left-back is currently on loan at Newcastle and he has managed to impress Steve Bruce with his performance. Rose is unwanted at Spurs and the Londoners will look to get him off their books before the start of the next season.





As per the Chronicle, Newcastle want to sign the player as well and Rose is keen to join.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee this summer. Rose has one year left on his current deal with the Londoners and Spurs will look to get a reasonable fee for him.

The defender is currently valued at £14million on Transfermarkt.com.

Danny Rose has settled in well at Newcastle and staying at the club is the ideal option for him. He will get regular game time at St James’ Park and that could help him regain his form and confidence.

At one point, Rose was one of the best left-backs in the league.

Regular football could boost his England chances as well.

It will be interesting to see if Rose gets his wish in the summer. Considering the fact that all parties are keen on a transfer, it is fair to assume that an agreement will be reached.