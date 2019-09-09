Danny Rose comments on Tottenham exit rumours

Speculation was rife this summer that Danny Rose could be sold by Tottenham Hotspur.
Rose, who played in the Champions League final against Liverpool last season, has claimed that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has complete faith in him.
“You look at last season – I played in the quarter-final of the Champions League, I played in the semi-finals of Champions League, I played in the final,” he said to the Mirror.
“So I’ve got a manager there who believes in me. Then if you look at international I’ve got a manager that whenever I’ve been available for selection I’ve been chosen.
“It wasn’t tough, it is what it is. Everything that was publicised in the summer was not entirely true and I think in the future I will have my say on everything that happened but I don’t want to focus on negativity at the minute.
“I can’t lie, I am very happy, but I just want to say that everything that was written in the summer wasn’t entirely true.”
The England defender was linked with a move away from the club over the summer, and his future came under intense speculation when he was omitted from the pre-season tour.
It was claimed that Rose was told to find a new club elsewhere, with Spurs eyeing the signing of Ryan Sessegnon as his replacement. But in the end, no move away from north London materialised, and Rose stayed on.
He has started in all of Tottenham’s matches this season, and Rose believes he has the trust and backing of his manager despite all exit rumours.
Rose has made a sluggish start to the season and has come under strong criticism from the fans about his defending.
Tottenham have struggled to keep clean sheets, and Rose has often looked shaky at the back. The 29-year-old has been at fault for a number of goals, including the one they conceded against Newcastle at home.
Spurs will face Crystal Palace in their next match, and it remains to be seen whether Rose manages to keep his place.