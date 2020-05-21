Danny Rose claims Mauricio Pochettino wanted Harry Maguire at Tottenham Hotspur

Danny Rose has said on The Lockdown Tactics that Mauricio Pochettino wanted to sign Harry Maguire for Tottenham Hotspur way before he moved to Manchester United from Hull City.

Maguire joined United from Leicester in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £80 million.

The England international central defender started his professional club football career at Sheffield United before moving to Hull City and then to Leicester in 2017.

Rose, who joined Newcastle on loan from Tottenham in the January transfer window, has said that Pochettino was interested in signing Maguire for the North London outfit after the defender played against them for Hull.

Pochettino was appointed the Tottenham head coach in the summer of 2014 and was dismissed from his role at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November 2019.

Rose said about Maguire on The Lockdown Tactics, as transcribed by Football.London: “Touching on Harry, we played Hull at White Hart Lane and I think we won 2-0 or 3-0, I think Steve Bruce was manager, and straight away our gaffer was all over Harry.

“I think [Spurs] were in for him. Once Poch had took a liking to him, I started to notice him straight away.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, Maguire has scored one goal and provided one assist in 29 Premier League matches, and has played six times in the Europa League for United so far this season.

United are aiming to finish in the top four of the Premier League table this season and are also hoping to win the Europa League when the campaign gets back underway.