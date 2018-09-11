Danny Murphy raves about Tottenham’s Harry Winks

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is quite highly rated at the club and Danny Murphy believes that he could be a game changer for England as well.
Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Liverpool midfielder revealed that Winks is one of the best midfielders he has seen in terms of all-round ability.
The midfielder will be motivated to hear these comments from former professional players and he will be looking to continue his improvement by working harder.
It will be interesting to see whether the Spurs playmaker can hold down a regular starting berth for club and country now.
Winks has returned from his injury lay-off and he will be looking to impress the likes of Pochettino and Southgate in the coming weeks.
He has shown that he has the talent to cut it at the top level but there is no doubt that he needs to gain more experience and develop further. Winks is rated quite highly at Spurs and he has recently signed a long-term deal with the Londoners as well.
With Dembele’s future at the club uncertain, Winks has a great opportunity to cement his place in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.