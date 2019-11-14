Danny Murphy comments on Tottenham Hotspur’s top four chances

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder turned popular pundit Danny Murphy has suggested to TalkSport that he doesn’t think Spurs will finish within the top four in the Premier League this season.
“Liverpool or Man City, would he get in both teams?” 🤔
“Would #LFC and #MCFC fans take Harry Kane now?”
“I think Kane would get into the Liverpool team ahead of Firmino.” 👀
Danny Murphy on where Kane could go if he ever left #THFC. pic.twitter.com/dJLXGZI7Sv
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 13, 2019
When asked about whether Spurs will finish within the top four in the Premier League, Murphy replied: “Don’t think so.” He also believes that Spurs will not win the Champions League this season as well.
Tottenham have made a poor start under Mauricio Pochettino this season, and find themselves 14th in the league table with only 14 points on board.
Spurs do have enough quality in their side, and they are more than capable of turning the tide in their favour. However, in order to do so, the north London club badly needs to get back into some sort of form and start winning games to bring back the confidence in the side.
Murphy has suggested that if Spurs fail to make it to the top four next season, they could lose several key players including Harry Kane.
The former Liverpool and England midfielder adds that it would take a world-record transfer fee to lure Kane away from Spurs next summer. He adds that Kane would be an ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, while the England striker would get into the Liverpool team ahead of Roberto Firmino.