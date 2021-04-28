Danny Murphy comments on Harry Kane’s Tottenham future

Popular football pundit Danny Murphy is convinced that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

It has been widely suggested that Kane could look to leave Spurs in the summer if they fail to secure a Premier League top-four position.





The Carabao Cup final defeat against Manchester City has once again fueled the rumours of Kane potentially leaving Spurs in the summer.

Murphy believes that the likes of Kane of Erling Haaland are destined for Manchester clubs but it is not clear which one of them will join City and who will move to United.

The talkSPORT pundit feels that Kane should be available for around £100m this summer.

The north London club will be desperate to keep their talisman striker with them for the next season, but Murphy feels Daniel Levy will let him go if he makes it clear that he wants out.

Murphy said to talkSPORT:

“I think the desire from the two Manchester clubs will be to get to the next level, especially Man United. I think £100m [for Kane] from United or City is doable.

“I think Haaland will go to one of them and Kane will go to the other.”

“Depending on the mentality of the footballer, if Harry Kane goes hard enough to Daniel Levy, he’ll get his move.”

SL View

Kane will no doubt want trophies in his career and could decide to move on in the summer. However, it is easier said than done.

He has three years left on his current contract, and Levy will demand a high transfer fee for him. On top of that, Levy is reportedly reluctant to sell him to any direct Premier League rivals.

