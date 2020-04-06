Danny Mills thinks Andy Carroll’s future lies away from Newcastle

Popular pundit Danny Mills reckons Andy Carroll will be on his way out of Newcastle United at the end of this season.
His contract expires in June and Mills claims that it is highly unlikely that Newcastle will offer him an extension.
The 31-year-old forward has struggled with injuries and form since returning to Newcastle. He has failed to score a single goal for Steve Bruce’s side so far this season.
Mills claims that it would be better for Newcastle to spend his wages on someone more useful. The pundit also added that Carroll should look to move to the MLS or consider retirement.
When asked about an extension, he said to Football Insider: “It is very unlikely. He has not been fit enough this season. What is the point in having him around? He has hardly been available, let alone been on the pitch.
“It is one person that they do not need. He will be on a basic wage, it will not be just a pay-as-you-play. You may as well spend that on somebody else.
“Carroll may have to look somewhere like the MLS because he is just not fit enough. As great as he can be, his body is not up to it right now. He may even think about retirement but only Andy Carroll will know that.”
It will be interesting to see what happens this summer.
There is no doubt that Carroll is past his peak and he might never get back to his best because of his persistent injury issues.
Newcastle clearly need someone better and Bruce should look to invest in a better forward.
The Magpies are in desperate need of goals in their lineup and the likes of Carroll and Joelinton won’t be able to solve that problem based on their displays this season.
Carroll will want to prove his worth at his boyhood club once again but he might not get any more chances beyond this season.