Danny Mills suggests Leeds United will not be signing Fabian Delph

Popular football pundit Danny Mills has suggested that he thinks Leeds United won’t be in a position to sign Fabian Delph from Manchester City this summer.
Mills is certain that Delph will be leaving the Premier League champions in the summer transfer window, but he is more likely to join clubs like Wolves, Watford, Leicester or Southampton.
According to reports from The Sun, the Whites have shown interest in signing their former player, who made 58 appearances for them before joining Aston Villa.
Mills has suggested that Leeds will have to pay around £15million plus £80,000-a-week wages for Delph, and it is unlikely that they would be able to afford him.
The only possible way Leeds can sign him is if Manchester City pay all of his wages and waive the transfer fee which is highly unlikely.
“There is no chance Leeds will pay £15million and £80,000-a-week. He obviously comes from Leeds and he played and learned his trade there,” Mills told the Football Insider.
“This will just be his agents trying to drum up interest in their player and get a market going. There is no way he will come back to Leeds, unless Man City pay nearly all of his wages and waive the transfer fee.
“I can see him leaving Man City, but he is more likely to join Wolves. Or a mid-table Premier League club like Watford or Leicester or Southampton.”
The former England international is absolutely spot on with his assessment on Delph who is earning way too much for a Championship side.
Furthermore, he is only 29, and would be looking to continue playing in the Premier League. He would be a good signing for any mid-table Premier League club.
Ideally, Delph would have been a cracking signing for Leeds who narrowly missed out on promotion this season. However, his high wages and transfer fee means Leeds will have to look for options elsewhere.