Danny Mills suggests how Leeds United can keep Ben White

Danny Mills has suggested to Football Insider how Leeds United can keep hold of Ben White for next season.
The former Leeds right-back, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, believes that the West Yorkshife outfit should award White with the club’s ‘Player of the Year’ honour.
Mills has also praised Leeds central midfielder Kalvin Phillips.
Mills told Football Insider: “It is Kalvin Phillips or Ben White. That is it. You could almost toss a coin.
“Kalvin Phillips is the best player in the Championship and Ben White is one of the best defenders. The argument would be – who would you miss most if they were not playing?
“It is a difficult conversation because Ben White was out for a length of time and he was a massive miss but so is Kalvin. They are equally as important as each other. The Player of the Season will undoubtedly be one of those two.
“It might come down to – do they want Ben White to sign next season? Let us just give it to him to make him feel good!”
Heavy interest
According to Football Insider, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester City are interested in signing White in the summer transfer window.
The 22-year-old central defender joined Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2019.
Ben White Stats
According to WhoScored, White – who has also been deployed in central midfield – has provided two assists in 37 Championship matches for the Whites so far this season.
The younsgter has played in two EFL Cup games and one FA Cup match for the West Yorkshire outfit as well, according to WhoScored.
Kalvin Phillips Stats
Phillips is one of the best central midfielders in the Championship and is a key figure in the current Leeds team.
According to WhoScored, the 24-year-old has scored one goal and provided two assists in 31 league games for Marcelo Bielsa’s side so far this season.