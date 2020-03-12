Danny Mills shares his doubt over Leeds United defender Liam Cooper

Danny Mills has suggested to Football Insider that Leeds United central defender Liam Cooper will struggle in the Premier League.
The former Leeds right-back, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, has question whether Cooper is suited to play in the top flight of English football.
Mills told Football Insider about Cooper: “Some players are better suited to the Championship and that is their level.
“Liam Cooper has been a magnificent servant and he is the captain of the club but – is he quite good enough for the Premier League?
“Sheffield United proved a lot of people wrong but I think they need to add a little bit of strength in that position.”
Important player for Leeds United
Cooper has been on the books of Leeds since 2014 when he joined from Chesterfield.
The central defender has not always had the best of times at Elland Road, but the 28-year-old has developed into a very important player for the team under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
The Scotland international is the captain of Leeds, and he is a leader at the back for the Whites.
Stats
So far this season, Cooper has made 28 starts and two substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the Scotsman scored three goals and provided one assist in 38 league games for the Whites, according to WhoScored.
Getting promoted
Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.
The Whites are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion, and they do appear to have the momentum to see them get over the finish line.