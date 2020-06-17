Danny Mills reckons Leeds could be in the box seat to sign Ben White

Danny Mills has urged Leeds United to sign Ben White on a permanent deal this summer.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan from Brighton and he has been outstanding for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.





White has been the best defender at Leeds this season and he could be an integral part of their squad next year as well.

If Leeds secure promotion to the Premier League, they will need a solid back four and White could be a key player for them.

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a fee with Brighton for the player.

Mills claims that Leeds could be in the box seat to sign the player because he likes the club. However, there is always a chance that a big club could come in for him and ruin Leeds’ chances of signing him.

He said to Football Insider: “Leeds will have doubt when it comes to keeping Ben White. Even assuming they get promotion, will Brighton want him back?

“Will Brighton be in the Championship? There is a possible scenario where Leeds come up and Brighton go down but if Brighton stay up they might want him to play for them.

“But it would not surprise me if a big club comes in for him, top-four, top six. I am not sure if he is that good but he could be that good. He has been exceptional. He is a good defender and good on the ball so there it would not be a big risk for top clubs.

“Leeds may be in the box seat because the player likes the club but the biggest concern will be about a big, big club coming in for him this summer.”

It remains to be seen how the Ben White saga unfolds in the coming months.

He is clearly a very talented defender who deserves to play in the Premier League. Leeds have a great chance of making it to the Premier League and they should do their best to secure his services this summer.