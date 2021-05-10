Danny Mills reckons Helder Costa won’t play for Leeds again

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has claimed that Helder Costa might have played his last game for the Whites.

Mills believes that the likes of Raphinha and Jack Harrison are likely to be the first choice wingers for Leeds next season. Furthermore, he expects Rodrigo to operate in a wide role as well and therefore Costa might not get the required opportunities next year.





“When you’re looking at the other players on the scene, the likes of Raphinha if he stays fit, he’s pretty much going to be one of the first names on the teamsheet,” Mills told Football Insider.

“You’ve got Jack Harrison on the other side who’s been very, very consistent.

“You’ll be looking to add to the squad. Obviously, when Rodrigo comes back to full fitness, he’ll be there as well.

“My question would be, where does Helder Costa fit into that? And where does he play in the current system that Leeds have?

“I’m trying to work out who he is better than at the moment with a fully-fit squad. Off the back of that, if you bring in better players over the summer that pushes him further down the pecking order. He may not play again for Leeds.”

It will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to cash in on the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger in the coming months.

The 27-year-old is currently ruled out with an injury and he is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Back in March, there were reports that Leeds are willing to cash in on the winger.

It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.

The 27-year-old winger will be hoping to play regular first-team football when he returns from injury and if the Whites cannot provide him with that platform, it would be ideal for him to move on.

Costa has three goals and three assists to his name in the Premier League so far this season and he has made just 13 starts for the Whites in the league.

It is evident that he is not a key player for Leeds and if the Whites bring in another attacking player during the summer transfer window, it would only push the Portuguese winger further down the pecking order.