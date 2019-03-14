Danny Mills raves about Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Former Leeds United defender Danny Mills has voiced concern over the fact that Marcelo Bielsa is likely to quit the club if they fail to secure promotion this season.
The Argentine signed a two-year contract when he moved to Elland Road last summer, but Mills said to Jim White show on talkSPORT that Bielsa could leave.
“What he’s done is incredible, because it’s the same group of players [as last season]” Mills said to talkSPORT.
“Whatever happens this season, if they don’t get up, I fear either he’ll be poached or he’ll go – ‘okay, I tried and it didn’t quite work’.”
Leeds returned to the top of the table on Tuesday after beating Reading, but Norwich City have reclaimed the pole position 24 hours later with a 3-2 win against Hull City.
Mills said that Bielsa has done an incredible job with this team, but the Argentine could leave if the Whites fail to secure promotion.
Indeed, Mills has a valid argument here. Bielsa is a top coach and there will be no shortage of offers for him. He has worked wonders with Leeds this season, and whatever happens between now and the end of the season, he will always be admired by the supporters.