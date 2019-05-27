Danny Mills: Aston Villa have little chance of signing Tammy Abraham

Popular football pundit Danny Mills has claimed Tammy Abraham has an ‘outstanding’ talent and has suggested that Aston Villa have little chance of signing him permanently in the summer transfer window.
The 21-year-old joined Villa on loan last summer from Chelsea, and made a tremendous impact for the club. He has scored 26 goals in 39 Championship appearances for the club, and has helped Villa reach the Championship play-off final where they will face Derby County at Wembley on Monday.
Mills believe that Abraham is too good to be sold by Chelsea. Due to a summer transfer ban imposed on the Blues, the Londoners will be unable to replace any player they offload and therefore selling Abraham doesn’t make enough sense.
“If the transfer ban at Chelsea remains in place, Tammy Abraham is going nowhere,” Mills said to Football Insider. “He’s an outstanding talent and will stay at Chelsea, whether Maurizio Sarri stays or leaves.
“They will need every bit of quality they can get and he is too good to be allowed to join Villa or anywhere else.
“From the player’s point of view, why would you not want to be at Chelsea? They will be playing Champions League football and will be around the top four to six of the Premier League. Why would you sacrifice that?”
The Mirror reported earlier this month that Dean Smith’s side are prepared to sign Abraham on a permanent deal if they secure promotion.
Villa chief Christian Purslow is ready to use his contacts to get the deal sorted for the exciting striker, but it won’t be easy to lure him away from Stamford Bridge even if they secure promotion to the Premier League.