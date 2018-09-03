Danny Ings opens up about his wager with Mohamed Salah

Southampton striker Danny Ings has opened up about an interesting bet with his former teammate Mohamed Salah.
Ings has a wager with the Egyptian winger regarding who will score more goals this season.
He said: “[We’ve got] a little one. Mo is Mo. One of the best players in the world. It was more of a bit of banter between us. Mo’s a good friend of mine. Everything he gets he deserves. There’s not many more humble players in football. It’s a bit of a laugh. Hopefully, we’ll both score plenty of goals this season. Can I beat him? It would be incredible, wouldn’t it? I’m just working every day to improve. I’ve missed a lot of football.”
The striker left Liverpool in order to secure regular first-team football at Southampton and he has managed to score twice already.
It will be interesting to see whether he can resurrect his career with the Saints now. Ings’ time at Liverpool was plagued with injuries and he never quite managed to get a decent run in the side.
Southampton fans would love it if Ings scored more than the Liverpool talisman. Apart from the individual boost, Ings’ goalscoring would help the team finish higher up the table as well.
Salah scored 44 goals last season and he will be desperate to get close to that total this year.
Given Liverpool’s quality and style of play, the Egyptian should get more goalscoring opportunities than Ings as well.