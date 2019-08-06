Danny Higginbotham says it would be a very good transfer window for Manchester United if they seal move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen is said to be considering joining Manchester United before Thursday transfer deadline, and manager Mauricio Pochettino is now ready to sanction the sale of the Denmark international as he has reservations about keeping players entering the last year of their contract.
The 27-year-old has been linked with Real Madrid all summer, but a move has since fallen through, and despite not earlier keen on United, Eriksen is now open to linking up with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Spurs are already lining up a move for Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes as his replacement, while Real Betis’ Giovani Lo Celso is also on their radar.
Finally snapping up the Tottenham star will be huge for Man. United, and Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham believes it would be a very good transfer window for them if the move goes through.
If and it’s a big if @ManUtd were to sign Eriksen then I would say it’s been a very good transfer window for them.
— Danny Higginbotham (@Higginbotham05) August 6, 2019
It remains to be seen if Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will be keen to sell the Dane to a top-flight rival, though, and he could end up prising them out of a move.
However, Eriksen wants a new challenge and given that he isn’t willing to sign an extension and the fact that losing him for free next summer will be a bitter pill to swallow for the North Londoners, an exit might materialize in the coming hours.