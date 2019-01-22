Danny Higginbotham raves about Tottenham Hotspur target Jarrod Bowen

Popular Sky Sports pundit Danny Higginbotham has showered praise on Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen, who is attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur.
He says Bowen is an “exceptional talent,” but believes it would be too soon for him to move a big club like Spurs. Sky Sports recently reported that Spurs are keeping tabs on this exciting 22-year-old, but the north Londoners will have to pay £20million if they want to lure him away.
Higginbotham insists that Bowen has a tough decision to make regarding his future, and suggested that it would be better for him to continue playing in the Championship this season.
“There’s no doubting that he is an exceptional talent and he’s been the main reason why Hull have started to climb out of the situation they were in, earlier on in the season,” Higginbotham told Football League World.
“I think it would be too early for him to move, especially to a club like Spurs, as when a player is doing really well like Bowen is, you have to have that full season of playing as much as you can, and as well as you can.”
He added: “It’s a difficult one, when you’re playing for a club in the Championship, and thinking about moving to the Premier League to a team that are challenging for the top four, it’s going to be very difficult for you to be breaking into that team straight away.”
“I think Bowen would be under no illusions that if he was to go to a club like Tottenham then he’s not going to be starting week in, week out, there’s no doubt about that.”
Bowen has been in outstanding form this season, having scored 14 goals in 28 league appearances.
His impressive form is one of the main reasons behind Hull City’s dramatic turnaround. The Tigers are unbeaten in their last 10 Championship games, and find themselves eighth in the table, although at one point of time they were in a relegation dog fight.
Bowen is an exciting talent but he is far from the finished article. It remains to be seen whether Spurs make any serious move for him in January.